UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain, winds to cause blowing dust

Rains are set to continue in the UAE on Wednesday, August 19, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicting the possibility of convective clouds forming over the eastern and southern parts of the country.

Humidity levels will remain high, especially by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas. There is a chance of mist forming during this time as well, potentially giving residents another morning of fog and reduced visibility.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures will range between 32°C and 45°C in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Dubai, on the other hand, will reach a high of 44°C and see a low of 31°C.

Light to moderate winds will blow from the southeast to the northwest. These may reach up to 40 km/hr and cause blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.