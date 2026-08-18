Dubai sees rains amid intense summer heat, days before Suhail star rises

Some parts of Dubai witnessed rainfall on Tuesday, August 18, offering residents a refreshing break from the intense summer heat.

In a video shared by Storm Centre, rain was seen sweeping across Margham, an oil and gas field in Dubai. In the clip, the wind shiled of the car is obscured by their rain, as the rain cascades down the windows.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) earlier forecast rains for Tuesday, saying convective clouds associated with rainfall may form towards the eastern and southern parts of the country by afternoon.

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Check out the video below, as shared by Storm Centre:

Meanwhile, although there were no rains in Fujairah, the skies in the emirate were grey and cloudy.

The showers came as the UAE recorded 50.4°C at 2pm in Bada Dafas, Al Dhafra region — the highest temperature recorded in the country on August 14 — and less than a degree below the year’s highest so far.

With less than a week until the rise of the Suhail star, traditionally seen as a sign that the harshest phase of summer is beginning to ease, residents are looking ahead to cooler conditions.

Suhail is expected to rise on August 24 this year. While the star’s appearance culturally signals a gradual transition towards cooler weather, UAE experts have cautioned that temperatures will not drop sharply overnight. Temperatures are expected to gradually decline, although rising humidity could still make conditions uncomfortable.