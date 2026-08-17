UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain; temperature to reach 45°C in Dubai, Sharjah

Convective clouds may form towards the eastern and southern parts of the country by afternoon

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 17 Aug 2026, 7:45 PM
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The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Tuesday, August 18, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Convective clouds may form towards the eastern and southern parts of the country by afternoon. These clouds are associated with rainfall.

Light to moderate winds will blow from the southeasterly to northeasterly directions. These may reach speeds of up to 40 km/hr. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

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UAE summer temperatures continue, with the mercury set to reach 46°C in Abu Dhabi and 45°C in Dubai and Sharjah. The emirates will see lows of 32°C, 34°C and 31°C respectively.

The end of peak summer in the UAE will arrive soon with the rising of the Suhail star on August 24. According to experts, after this date, temperatures will ease in the region. However, residents will still feel the summer heat and the decrease in temperatures will be gradual rather than sharp.

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