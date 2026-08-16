UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rainfall; Abu Dhabi temperatures to hit 44°C

The weather will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 16 Aug 2026, 5:14 PM
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Residents in the UAE can expect light rainfall in some areas on Monday, August 17, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that conditions will be fair to partly cloudy at times with a probability of some convective clouds eastward by the afternoon.

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Temperatures will remain high across the UAE, reaching 48°C in some areas. Dubai is forecast to see a high of 43°C and a low of 32°C, while Abu Dhabi could reach 44°C, with temperatures dipping to 30°C overnight.

The weather will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Humidity levels are expected to range between 25% and 80% in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at 10-25kmph, and strengthening at times to reach up to 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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