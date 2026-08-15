UAE weather tomorrow: Rains likely; temperatures to hit 48ºC in some areas

Residents in the UAE can expect light rainfall in some areas on Sunday, August 16, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy over parts of the northern and eastern regions.

Temperatures will remain high, reaching 48°C in some parts of the UAE. Dubai is expected to reach 42°C, while Abu Dhabi could see highs of 45°C.

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It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some western coastal areas with a probability of mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast, with a speed of 10-20kmph, but may pick up and reach up to 30kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.