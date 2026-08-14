UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to hit up to 48ºC; fair skies likely

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy weather on Saturday, August 15, with clouds appearing at times over northern and eastern areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are expected to dip slightly in some coastal areas, although it will remain hot across the country. The mercury could climb to 48°C in some areas, with highs of 44°C in Abu Dhabi and 43°C in Dubai.

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It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, starting as southeasterly before becoming northwesterly. They may freshen at times, reaching speeds of 10-20kmph, and up to 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.