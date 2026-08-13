UAE weather tomorrow: Cloudy skies expected; up to 75% humidity in Dubai

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 13 Aug 2026, 5:10 PM
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The weather on Friday, August 14 is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, becoming cloudy northward and eastward by night, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The cloudy conditions may extend to Saturday morning, causing a chance of light rainfall.

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Light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures in the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 46ºC, 47ºC and 46ºC, while dipping to lows of 32ºC, 32ºC and 31ºC respectively.

Humidity levels will range between 25 to 75 per cent in Dubai; 20 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 20 to 80 per cent in Sharjah.

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