UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to increase; a high of 47°C in Al Ain

UAE residents may feel an increase in temperatures especially over the country's coasts on Thursday, August 13, 2026, as per the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Temperatures will reach a high of 45°C and 44°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively. A scorching maximum temperature of 47°C is expected in Al Ain.

The highest temperature in the UAE on Wednesday was 49.7°C and it was recorded in Al Ain's Sweihan at 3.30pm local time.

On Thursday, skies nationwide are expected to be fair to partly cloudy. Some clouds may appear over eastern areas and they may turn convective by the afternoon, the weather authority clarified.

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Expect humid condition by night and on Friday morning over some coastal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from southeasterly to northeasterly directions and and freshening at times. Wind speed will be between 10 and 20kmph, reaching maximum gusts of 35kmph.

Sea conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, according to NCM.