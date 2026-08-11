UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected; Dubai temperatures to rise to 45ºC

The weather on Wednesday, August 12, will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Some clouds are expected to appear eastward, with a probability of convective clouds formation by afternoon, resulting in the likelihood of rain, the Met added.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 45ºC, 45ºC and 44ºC while dipping to lows of 33ºC, 35ºC and 34ºC.

Humidity levels will range between 20 per cent to 65 per cent in Dubai; 15 per cent to 60 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 20 per cent to 55 per cent.