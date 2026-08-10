UAE weather tomorrow: Fair, partly cloudy skies likely; temperatures to decrease

While temperatures are expected to gradually ease, particularly along the coast, some parts of the UAE will still see highs of up to 47°C

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 10 Aug 2026, 5:52 PM
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Residents in the UAE can expect some fair to partly cloudy conditions on Tuesday, August 11, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that some with clouds are likely increase over eastern areas by Tuesday afternoon.

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While temperatures are expected to gradually ease, particularly along the coast, some parts of the UAE will still see highs of up to 47°C. Abu Dhabi could reach 44°C, while Dubai is forecast to hit 43°C.

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Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly and freshening at times. Speeds will range from 10-25kmph, reaching 40kmph, causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

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