UAE weather tomorrow: Rainfall expected; Abu Dhabi temperatures to hit 45ºC

Residents can expect some rainfall in the UAE on Monday, August 10, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts convective cloud formation across parts of the country.

The weather in the UAE is expected to be fair to partly cloudy on Monday, with convective clouds likely to develop over some eastern and internal areas, bringing a chance of rain.

Despite the forecast of showers, temperatures will remain high, reaching up to 47°C in some parts of the country. Dubai is expected to see highs of 44ºC, while Abu Dhabi's temperatures are set to reach up to 45ºC.

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Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast, becoming fresh to strong at times and may cause blowing dust. Wind speeds are expected to range from 15 to 25kmph, but may pick up and reach up to 40kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.