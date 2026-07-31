UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly clouded skies; maximum temperature 47°C

The UAE is set to experience fair to partly cloudy weather on Saturday, August 1, with clouds expected to develop over the eastern and southern parts of the country during the afternoon.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), cloud cover will increase later in the day, particularly over eastern and southern regions, while most of the country is expected to remain fair.

Winds will be light to moderate, initially blowing from the southeast before gradually shifting to northwesterly. Wind speeds are expected to range between 10 and 20kmph, freshening at times and reaching up to 35kmph.

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Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on July 31 was 49.6°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 13:45 UAE Local time. On Saturday, Abu Dhabi will see highs of 47°C, and lows of 30°C.

Dubai temperatures are expected to range between 31°C and 46°C, while that in Sharjah will be between 30°C and 46°C.

UAE experienced the peak of its current rainy weather on Thursday, with recent showers bringing relief to residents amid intense summer heat. The current weather system is expected to gradually weaken and shift southward starting Friday. The met department warned of convective cloud formations in some eastern and southern areas till 8pm on Friday.