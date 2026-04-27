UAE astronomers reveal start of summer 2026; Pleiades star marks hot, dry season

The summer season, as traditionally observed by Bedouin communities, is set to begin on April 28 and continue until June 7, according to the Emirates Astronomy Society.

The period coincides with the setting of the Pleiades star cluster. This signals the start of heat and dryness, followed by the peak summer season (“Al Qayz”), which lasts from the reappearance of the Pleiades until the rise of Suhail (Canopus), known for intense heat and extreme dryness.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said that this roughly 40-day period is known as “Al Kanna,” “Al Ghuyoub,” or “the setting of the Pleiades.”

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During this time, the Pleiades aligns with the sun and cannot be seen in daylight. Before this period, it appears above the western horizon after sunset and gradually approaches the sun. Afterward, it reappears over the eastern horizon before sunrise and gradually moves away.

The transition has long been tied to weather patterns and traditional knowledge. As the Pleiades approaches its setting, seafarers historically watch for sudden weather changes, often referred to as “Bulat Al Thuraya,” which typically to occur more or less 10 days before the star’s disappearance.

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Historically, Arabs avoided practices such as cupping (hijama) and branding during this period, and refrained from overworking camels or holding camel races. If a camel fell ill, they would say, “It was exhausted during the Ghuyoub,” referring to the strain associated with this season.