UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rainfall; Dubai temperatures to dip to 20ºC

The weather on Thursday, April 9, is expected to be partly cloudy and cloudy at times, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The cloudiness may be accompanied by some convective clouds, with a chance of rainfall over scattered areas of the country, the Met added.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Meanwhile temperatures in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 27ºC each and drop to lows of 20ºC, 22ºC and 20ºC respectively.