UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; high of 27ºC in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 7 Apr 2026, 6:06 PM
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UAE residents can expect some rainfall over some western areas by Thursday morning, as per the country's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM)

Overall, skies on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy by night. There will be light to moderate Northwesterly to Southwesterly winds, which will freshen during daytime causing blowing dust, with a speed ranging between 10 and 25kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

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The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures across the country are expected to hover between 18ºC and 33ºC. A high of 27ºC is expected both in Dubai and the Capital, Abu Dhabi, while the mercury in Fujairah can rise to 33ºC.

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