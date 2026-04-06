UAE weather tomorrow: Windy day expected; low of 22ºC in Dubai

The weather on Tuesday, April 7, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Moderate to fresh northwesterly winds are expected to blow, strong at times over the sea causing blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility, with a speed of 15-30 km/hr, reaching 50 km/hr.

The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.

Temperatures in the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to drop to lows of 22ºC, 21ºC and 22ºC. Meanwhile, these emirates will see highs of 26ºC, 27ºC and 26ºC respectively.