UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to reach 43°C; fair to partly cloudy skies

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expected fair to partly cloudy skies in general over the country on Thursday, April 30, as the country enters the hot summer season.

According to the Emirates Astronomy Society, summer, as traditionally observed by Bedouin communities, has started on April 28 and will continue until June 7.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Wednesday, April 29 was 45°C in Al Dhafra Region's Mezaira at 1.30pm UAE local time. On April 30, the mercury will hover between 24°C and 43°C nationwide, with a high of 37°C and 38°C in Dubai and the Capital, Abu Dhabi, respectively.

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On Thursday, residents can expect light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed ranging from 10 to 25kmpg reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate, may become rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.