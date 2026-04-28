UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to reach up to 44ºC in some areas; fair skies likely

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday (April 29), according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that there will be a slight increase in temperatures on Wednesday, with some parts of the country seeing mercury reaching up to 44ºC. In Dubai and Dubai, temperatures will reach up to 39ºC.

Residents can also expect windy conditions on April 29, as light to moderate southeasterly becoming northwesterly winds are expected to blow across the country.

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These winds will be freshening at times and cause blowing dust. Gusts will be gentle with a speed of 10-25kmph and will reach up to 40 kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by night offshore in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.