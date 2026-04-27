UAE weather tomorrow: Fair skies expected; temperatures to reach up to 43ºC

Winds will be gentle with a speed of 10-25kmph and reaching up to 40kmph, and will cause blowing dust

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 27 Apr 2026, 6:57 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy in general on Tuesday (April 28), according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that there will be another increase in temperatures on Tuesday, with mercury reaching up to 43ºC in some parts of the country. In Dubai, temperatures will reach up to 40ºC, while mercury in Abu Dhabi can reach up to 39ºC.

Recommended For You

Iran relays message to US via Pakistan on nuclear, Hormuz red lines: Iranian media

Iran relays message to US via Pakistan on nuclear, Hormuz red lines: Iranian media

Trump cancels envoys' trip for Iran talks; Araghchi visits Oman after Pakistan

Trump cancels envoys' trip for Iran talks; Araghchi visits Oman after Pakistan

Iran foreign minister blames US for failure of talks in Pakistan

Iran foreign minister blames US for failure of talks in Pakistan

Trump to hold talks on Iran war with top security advisors: US media

Trump to hold talks on Iran war with top security advisors: US media

Iranian President says Tehran won't enter 'imposed negotiations' under blockade

Iranian President says Tehran won't enter 'imposed negotiations' under blockade

 

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow across the country. These winds will be gentle with a speed of 10-25kmph and reaching up to 40kmph, and will cause blowing dust.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran relays message to US via Pakistan on nuclear, Hormuz red lines: Iranian media

2

Iran foreign minister blames US for failure of talks in Pakistan

3

Suspect identified; video captures moment Trump is evacuated after gunshots

4

Trump cancels envoys' trip for Iran talks; Araghchi visits Oman after Pakistan

5

Will petrol prices in UAE increase, hit Dh4 a litre in May?