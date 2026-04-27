UAE weather tomorrow: Fair skies expected; temperatures to reach up to 43ºC

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy in general on Tuesday (April 28), according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that there will be another increase in temperatures on Tuesday, with mercury reaching up to 43ºC in some parts of the country. In Dubai, temperatures will reach up to 40ºC, while mercury in Abu Dhabi can reach up to 39ºC.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow across the country. These winds will be gentle with a speed of 10-25kmph and reaching up to 40kmph, and will cause blowing dust.

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The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.