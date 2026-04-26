UAE weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies likely; temperatures to reach up to 42ºC

Light to moderate winds are expected to blow across the country, with gentle gusts of 10-25kmph, which may pick up and reach up to 40kmph

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 26 Apr 2026, 5:58 PM
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UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions on Monday (April 27), according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that temperatures are set to increase, with mercury across the country reaching up to 42ºC. In Dubai, temperatures will reach up to 37ºC, while Abu Dhabi will see highs of up to 38ºC.

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Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds are expected to blow across the country. Gusts will be freshening at times and will cause blowing dust northward and eastward. Winds will be gentle with a speed of 10-25kmph, but may pick up and reach up to 40kmph.

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The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times northward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Oman Sea.

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