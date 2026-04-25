UAE weather tomorrow: Cloudy skies over coasts, islands; rough seas expected

On Sunday, April 26, skies over the UAE are expected to be fair to partly cloudy in general, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The nation's coasts and islands will see cloudy conditions.

There will be light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25kmph reaching 40kmph.

Temperatures nationwide will hover between 24ºC and 42ºC, with a high of 37ºC and 36ºC in Dubai and the Capital, Abu Dhabi, respectively. The NCM has predicted a rise in temperatures in the UAE on Monday, April 27, 2026, and another increase on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, as the country approaches the hot summer season.

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Expect rough sea conditions at times during morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Oman Sea.