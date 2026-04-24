UAE weather tomorrow: Cloudy skies likely; temperatures to reach up to 42ºC

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy skies on Saturday (April 25), according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The weather department that more clouds will appear towards the eastern part of the country.

Temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to reach up to 37ºC, while mercury in Dubai will reach up to 36ºC. Mercury in some parts in the country can reach up to 42ºC. The highest temperature recorded over the country on Friday (April 24) was 42.5°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2.30pm UAE time.

The met department also stressed that light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow across the country, causing blowing dust.

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The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.