UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies ahead; high of 38ºC in Abu Dhabi

UAE skies will be fair to partly cloudy at sometimes on Friday, April 24, the final day of this working week before residents prepare for their two-day weekend.

As per the weather forecast shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), there will be light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds, with a speed ranging from 10 to 20kmph, reaching 30kmph.

Temperatures nationwide are expected to range between 23ºC and 41ºC, with a high of 36ºC and 38ºC in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, respectively. The NCM mentioned in its five-day weather bulletin that temperatures are expected to increase further in the country on Sunday, April 26.

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The_highest_temperature recorded over the country on April 22 was 44°C in Al Dhafra Region's Mezaira at 2pm UAE local time.

On Friday, the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.