UAE weather tomorrow: Light rains, dusty conditions expected

The weather on Thursday, April 23, is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is also a probability of light rainfall over islands and some coastal and eastern areas.

Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

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The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected rise to highs of 36ºC, 37ºC and 38ºC each, while dipping to lows of 28ºC, 24ºC and 25ºC respectively.