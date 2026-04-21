UAE weather tomorrow: Light rains expected; temperatures to drop

With temperatures hitting a high of 42.9ºC on Tuesday, April 21, residents in some parts of the UAE can expect relief with light rains on Wednesday, April 22, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Weather conditions are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a drop in temperatures over the western coasts.

Light showers are expected over islands and some coastal and eastern areas.

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Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 38ºC, 28ºC and 37ºC each, while dipping to lows of 27ºC, 27ºC and 24ºC respectively.