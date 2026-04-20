UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rainfall; temperatures to decrease in some areas

Temperatures in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 35ºC, 36ºC and 34ºC

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 20 Apr 2026, 5:42 PM
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The weather on Tuesday, April 21, is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is also a chance of light rainfall over some coastal areas and islands, along with a decrease in temperatures over the coasts, especially westward.

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Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly and Northeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 15-25 reaching 40 km/hr.

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The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 35ºC, 36ºC and 34ºC, while dipping to lows of 26ºC, 26ºC and 22ºC respectively.

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