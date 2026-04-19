UAE weather tomorrow: Dusty conditions expected; fair to partly cloudy day

The weather on Monday, April 20, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with it becoming cloudy over the coasts and islands by night, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

As the week begins for many office-going residents, there may be relief from the heat with light rainfall expected by Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly and Northeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand westward, with a speed of 15-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to rise to highs of 34ºC, 36ºC and 34ºC, while dipping to lows of 24ºC, 25ºC and 18ºC respectively.