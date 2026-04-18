UAE weather tomorrow: Highs of 33ºC in Dubai, Abu Dhabi; fair to partly cloudy skies

Temperatures in the UAE are will slightly increase on Sunday, April 19, 2026, with highs of 33ºC expected in Dubai and the Capital, Abu Dhabi, as per the National Centrl of Meteorology (NCM). The mercury may rise to reach 38ºC in Gasyoura.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Saturday, April 18, was 36.7°C and it was in Al Ain's Um Azimul at 15:30pm UAE Local time.

On Sunday, skies in general will be fair to partly cloudy. There will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, with a speed of between 10 and 20kmph, reaching 30 kmph.

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The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

The NCM has forecast a period of relatively unsettled weather across the country from Saturday, 18 April, through Wednesday, 22 April. The period will begin with fair to partly cloudy skies and a significant rise in temperatures through the weekend, supported by light to moderate winds. By Monday night, cloud cover is expected to increase gradually over coastal areas and islands, transitioning into a more volatile pattern by mid-week.