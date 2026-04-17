UAE weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies, increase in temperatures expected

Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will see a high of 30°C, while maximum temperature in Dubai on Saturday will be 29°C

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 17 Apr 2026, 9:13 PM
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UAE weather on Saturday will remain fair in general, with a gradual increase in temperatures. Conditions will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, wil blow with a speed of 10- 20 kmph, reaching 35kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

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Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will see a high of 30°C, while maximum temperature in Dubai on Saturday will be 29°C.

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Lowest temperature in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be 19°C, while that in Sharjah will be 20°C.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Friday was 35.8°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 14:30 UAE Local time.

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