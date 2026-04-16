UAE weather tomorrow: Light rains expected; Dubai to see high of 27ºC

As temperatures rise across the UAE, residents in some areas can expect relief with rains on Friday, April 17, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Light rainfall is expected over some western coastal areas and islands, as conditions remain partly cloudy to cloudy overall.

Light to moderate Northwesterly to Southwesterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

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The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea, with wave height reaching 6ft until 3am on Friday.

Temperatures in major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will see highs of 27ºC, 29ºC and 29ºC, while witnessing lows of 20ºC, 21ºC and 20ºC respectively.