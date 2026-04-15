UAE weather tomorrow: Winds to cause blowing dust; high of 27ºC in Dubai

UAE skies are expected to be fair to partly cloudy on Thursday, April 16, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), as relatively cooler conditions persist ahead of the onset of summer.

However, light to moderate Northwesterly to Southwesterly winds are expected to blow and freshen occasionally, at causing blowing dust, with a speed of 15 to 25kmph, reaching 40 kmph.

The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the weather authority clarified in its weather forecast for the day.

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Temperatures nationwide will range between 18ºC and 34ºC, with a high of 27ºC expected both in Dubai and the Capital, Abu Dhabi. The highest temperatire recorded in the UAE on Wednesday was 35°C in Al Ain's Um Azimul. The mercury rose to that level at 1.45pm local time.

Meteorologists told Khaleej Times that the current cooler weather conditions in the UAE are part of a broader atmospheric pattern rather than an anomaly. Changing wind systems, interacting air masses and cloud formations are all playing a role in shaping this mid-April weather.

And while temperatures may soon climb again, the coming days will continue to bring a mix of cloud, wind and occasional light rain across different parts of the country.