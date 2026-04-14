UAE weather tomorrow: Light rainfall, slight decrease in temperature predicted

UAE weather on Wednesday, April 15, is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times with a probability of light rainfall over some western and coastal areas during daytime.

The National Centre of Meteorology has predicted a slight decrease in temperature on Wednesday.

Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, fresh to strong at times over the sea, are expected to cause blowing dust and sand over the land, reducing horizontal visibility, with a speed of 15-30 km/hr, reaching 50 km/hr.

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The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea, the NCM said in their weather bulletin.

Maximum temperatures in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will be 27°C on Wednesday. The lowest temperatures in these emirates will be 22°C, 21°C and 19°C, respectively.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Tuesday was 36.2°C in Kalba (Sharjah) at 1.30pm.

The NCM has forecast a period of humid mornings and varying cloud cover through Saturday, with chances of light rainfall and blowing dust across UAE.