UAE weather tomorrow: Rains in some areas; Dubai temperatures to dip to 19ºC

UAE residents can expect some light rains on Tuesday (April 14), according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that conditions will fair to partly cloudy, turning cloudy at times, especially in western areas, with a chance of light rainfall.

Temperatures in the UAE will remain relatively cool. In Dubai, lows could dip to 19ºC with highs of up to 26ºC, while Abu Dhabi will see lows of 22ºC and highs of 27ºC. Across the country, temperatures are expected to stay below 34ºC.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from northwesterly to southwesterly, and can cause blowing dust and sand. Gusts will be gentle with a speed of 10-25kmph, but will pick up and reach up to 40kmph.

Sea conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.