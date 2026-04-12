UAE weather tomorrow: Rains likely; Dubai, Abu Dhabi temperatures to dip to 21ºC

UAE residents can expect rains in some areas on Monday (April 13), according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light rain over eastern and southern areas during the day, alongside a slight rise in temperatures.

In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, temperatures see lows of 21ºC and highs of 29ºC, while some parts of the country could see temperatures climb up to 34ºC.

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It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly, and may freshen at times. Gusts will be gentle with a speed of 10-25kmph and may pick up and reach up to 40kmph.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.