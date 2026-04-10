UAE weather tomorrow: Rains likely; Dubai temperatures to dip to 21ºC

UAE residents can expect a rainy Saturday (April 11), according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department said conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with convective cloud formation bringing a chance of rainfall over scattered areas of the country.

While some rains are expected, temperatures in the country are set to remain relatively warm, with highs reaching up to 33ºC. In Dubai, temperatures could dip to around 21ºC, while Abu Dhabi is expected to see lows of 22ºC.

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Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the northeast to southeast, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, with speeds of 15 to 25 kmph, reaching up to 40 kmph.

Sea conditions will be slight to moderate, turning rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, while remaining slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.ra