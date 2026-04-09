UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain, temperatures to rise in some areas

The weather on Friday, April 10, is expected to be partly cloudy and cloudy at times, accompanied by some convective clouds, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The convective lead to a chance of rainfall over scattered areas of the country at intervals.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to rise in some parts of the UAE.

Light to moderate northeasterly to southeasterly winds are set to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will rise to highs of 30ºC, 31ºC and 31ºC respectively, while dipping to lows of 22ºC, 23ºC and 21ºC each.