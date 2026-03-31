UAE weather tomorrow: Rains expected; temperatures to dip slightly

As the month of April begins, residents in some parts of the UAE can expect moderate rainfall, which may become heavy at times over eastern and northern areas during daytime, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are expected to slightly decrease, especially towards westward regions. The day will otherwise see partly cloudy to cloudy conditions on Wednesday, April 1.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times over the sea causing blowing dust and sand on land, with a speed of 15-25 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr.

The sea will be rough becoming very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.

Temperatures in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are expected to drop to a low of 20ºC, 20ºC and 19ºC. Meanwhile, the mercury will rise to highs of 26ºC, 26ºC and 25ºC respectively.

Overall temperatures in the country will rise to a high of 36ºC and dip to a low of 10ºC.