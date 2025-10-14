  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 14, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 22, 1447 | Fajr 04:59 | DXB clear.png33.4°C

Video: Alert issued as heavy rains hit parts of UAE, cause flooding

The heavy rains have created mini waterfalls and streams through which cars have to splash

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 4:39 PM

Top Stories

UAE vs Qatar: Whites on tough mission to achieve World Cup dream

UAE vs Qatar: Whites on tough mission to achieve World Cup dream

UAE announces consular services for Golden Visa holders

UAE announces consular services for Golden Visa holders

Dubai court calls out NMC founder's ‘incredible parade of lies’, BR Shetty to pay Dh168.7m

Dubai court calls out NMC founder's ‘incredible parade of lies’, BR Shetty to pay Dh168.7m

Don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out today! Heavy rains persisted on Tuesday, October 14, in parts of the UAE, as the low pressure system over the country resulted in lower temperatures and precipitation.

The National Centre of Meteorology in the country (NCM) issued orange and yellow alerts over most of the country as the unstable weather caused flooded roads and reduced visibility.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Kirsten Dunst, Channing Tatum are all praise for each other

thumb-image

UAE: First 6G test in Middle East successful, reaches record-breaking speed

thumb-image

Spirit's troubles expose limits of premium strategy for low-cost carriers

thumb-image

In a toxic world, pets could be vital health watchdogs

thumb-image

Students across the UAE drive AI-powered cybersecurity innovation at AICyberFest

 

Videos posted on social media show the impact of the downpour on desert roads. The clips below are of flooding in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi. The heavy rains have created mini waterfalls and streams through which cars have to splash.

Earlier on Tuesday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called for the Istisqaa prayer for rains to be performed in all mosques across the country on Friday, October 17, half an hour before the Friday prayer.

On Sunday, while the heavy rains caused flooding in some parts of the UAE, videos showed camels and donkeys enjoying the breeze and rain in the desert.