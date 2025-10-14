Video: Alert issued as heavy rains hit parts of UAE, cause flooding

Don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out today! Heavy rains persisted on Tuesday, October 14, in parts of the UAE, as the low pressure system over the country resulted in lower temperatures and precipitation.

The National Centre of Meteorology in the country (NCM) issued orange and yellow alerts over most of the country as the unstable weather caused flooded roads and reduced visibility.

Videos posted on social media show the impact of the downpour on desert roads. The clips below are of flooding in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi. The heavy rains have created mini waterfalls and streams through which cars have to splash.

Earlier on Tuesday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called for the Istisqaa prayer for rains to be performed in all mosques across the country on Friday, October 17, half an hour before the Friday prayer.

On Sunday, while the heavy rains caused flooding in some parts of the UAE, videos showed camels and donkeys enjoying the breeze and rain in the desert.