AI to make it rain? UAE weather summit explores latest tech

These algorithms allow meteorologists to analyse vast amounts of weather data in real time, enabling them to predict the best times and locations for cloud seeding

Published: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 6:00 AM

Experts at the UAE’s recent weather summit explored how AI is being used to enhance weather prediction and perhaps even optimise cloud seeding operations.

“It depends on the question you’re trying to answer. AI models exist at global, regional, and local scales, and you have to carefully target datasets to train models for specific use cases. Foundational models can be fine-tuned, but they must be used correctly,” said Monica Youngman of the US National Weather Service, speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the AI for Weather Prediction: Advances, Challenges & Future Outlook conference in Abu Dhabi.

On the usefulness of AI forecasts, Youngman added, “The most useful state is the three-to-seven-day forecast range. AI models struggle further out because they aren’t based in physics. For very short-term forecasting, like nowcasting, there are advancements, but physics-based models are still very strong.”

Analysing real-time data with AI

One session highlighted AI-enabled Earth system prediction, which relies on diverse, high-quality datasets — from field weather observations and satellite imagery to Internet of Things (IoT) devices and geospatial information.

AI algorithms allow meteorologists to analyse vast amounts of weather data in real time, enabling them to predict the best times and locations for cloud seeding. This technology enhances the accuracy of weather models and provides insights into cloud formation and behaviour, increasing the chances of successful rainfall induction.

Omar Al Yazeedi, deputy director general of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), earlier said, “The life span of clouds is very short, so if you have multiple clouds, AI can help forecasters choose the optimum locations by identifying certain parameters. Now, operations are manual. By using AI, the operator can look at certain aspects of the clouds and decide, as AI guides them, where to go.”

The summit also made clear that while AI is not a magic solution, it could significantly enhance meteorologists’ ability to predict and influence weather patterns, marking a potential milestone in the future of climate science in the UAE and beyond.

Ian Lisk, Chair of World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) SERCOM, highlighted the limitations of current models.

“For some weather parameters, like thunderstorms or convective storms, even traditional physics-based models struggle,” he said. “AI models have similar resolution issues. One key challenge is the training data, especially in a changing climate.”

However, Ko Barrett, Deputy Secretary General of WMO, pointed out that forecasters are eager for tools that improve prediction accuracy with fewer resources.

“But it’s not a widespread tool yet,” she said. “Many members with basic capabilities are still far from using AI operationally. So, we see it in WMO as our responsibility to bring everyone along as AI advances.”