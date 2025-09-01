Abu Dhabi weather warnings: 8 ways in which police issue alerts

A recent poll conducted by the Abu Dhabi Police showed that 93 per cent of the respondents supported the emergency alerts that the department puts out during unstable weather conditions.

The survey, which was conducted in Arabic and English, revealed that the alerts are widely read and are helpful — particularly to motorists.

Abu Dhabi Police regularly put out emergency alerts across their platforms in case of rain, fog, dust, and even for traffic congestion, allowing motorists and residents to make their plans accordingly, without getting caught in poor weather. The police also issue warnings to drivers and alert them about changing speed limits, in order to prevent accidents.

Colonel Engineer Saeed Abdullah Al Rashidi, Director of the Safe City Administration, explained that the emergency alerts not only notify motorists about weather conditions and traffic congestion, but also specify alternative routes.

He pointed out that the weather warning system includes eight aspects:

Electronic guide screens Early warning system (warning messages) Alerts to drivers to reduce speed on the road Auto control systems to reduce speeds Emergency alerts via social media Preventing buses and trucks from moving on roads or reducing speeds in fog Alerts to drivers in emergency situations (flashing lights) National Meteorological Center system Visibility monitoring sensors

According to the police, these systems have successfully reduced fatal accidents and deaths during volatile weather conditions since their implementation in 2018.

He added that urgent alerts play a significant role in promoting road safety and safety in the emirate, raising the level of traffic awareness among drivers. This is especially true in situations that require speed and initiative in providing information to the public, to provide enough time for road users to take necessary action to reduce the chance of traffic accidents.