40 killed as tropical storm hits Philippines; thousands flee their homes

Photo: Reuters file

Philippine rescue workers battled floodwaters on Friday to reach residents still trapped on the roofs of their homes as Tropical Storm Trami moved out to sea after killing at least 40 people.

Tens of thousands remained displaced after fleeing floods driven by a torrential downpour that dumped two months' worth of rainfall in just two days in some areas.

"Many are still trapped on the roofs of their homes and asking for help," Andre Dizon, police director for the hard-hit Bicol region said. "We are hoping that the floods will subside today, since the rain has stopped."

He added that a shortage of rubber boats was "the greatest challenge" but that more were on their way.

As Trami departed the Philippines in the early hours, travelling west over the South China Sea, the storm's death toll swelled as fresh reports of victims emerged.

While the capital Manila was seemingly spared the kind of heavy flooding that accompanied Typhoon Gaemi in July, reporters on Friday saw a subdivision south of the city that was largely submerged.

Government offices and schools across the main island of Luzon remained shuttered Friday, and storm surge warnings were still in place along the west coast, with potential waves as high as two metres.