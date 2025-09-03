UAE launches used weapons trading platform: ‘Enter details like you would with a car’

A new digital service in the UAE gives licensed gun owners the chance to buy and sell their weapons through a regulated online platform. The feature is part of Dar Al Aman system, operated by the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office (WHSO).

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Amer Al Menhali from the office said the move brings the informal world of firearm trading into a structured environment where every step is checked and documented.

“You enter your weapon details just like when you register a car,” he said. “The system confirms the weapon is licensed in your name before it can be listed. This way, buyers and sellers both have peace of mind that everything is legitimate.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Exchanging old rifles for new sports weapons

Alongside the marketplace, citizens can also take part in a firearm exchange programme that allows them to swap older automatic rifles for newly licensed shooting weapons approved for official competitions.

“Many people come to us saying they own a machine gun they no longer need,” Al Menhali explained. “Instead, they want a .223 rifle, a 9mm pistol, or other models used in local and international tournaments. We coordinate with companies so they can make that switch — but under a system with proper governance and oversight.”

The initiative, now in its second year, was first launched with only one partner company. “People asked why we didn’t include other firms and give them more choice,” Al Menhali recalled. “So, this year we signed agreements with additional companies, and the outcome has been much better.” He added that while uptake was steady, the programme was not intended to be open year-round. “It usually runs for three months, because it is tied to the shooting season.”

From heritage weapons to modern regulation

Al Menhali noted that many of the weapons being exchanged were originally registered under earlier phases of Dar Al Aman, which was created to help citizens declare firearms they had inherited from their fathers or grandfathers.

“In the past, people kept weapons at home because there was no Ministry of Interior, no unified security, and they needed protection,” he said. “When the country came together, the government didn’t confiscate those weapons. Instead, it said: register them, and take pride in them as part of your heritage.”

Under Dar Al Aman, owners were given three options: license the weapon, deactivate it while keeping it as a family possession, or voluntarily surrender it. Al Menhali described the UAE’s regulatory approach as comprehensive, drawing comparisons with other areas of life: “Even camels today are registered and chipped to prove ownership,” he said. “So of course weapons must also be licensed, documented, and governed.”

How the online marketplace works

Licensed owners can list firearms through Dar Al Aman for Dh25 per month.

Sellers set their own prices, while partner companies inspect and verify weapons before transactions.

Buyers browse available listings through the secure portal and complete purchases legally.

Only licensed firearms are eligible — unlicensed weapons must first be registered.

Sports over storage

Al Menhali emphasised that the ultimate aim is to encourage safe participation in sports while reducing the number of outdated or unnecessary rifles in circulation. “Shooting is like any other sport in the UAE, supported just as much as football, tennis, or camel racing,” he said. “People want to practise, compete, and develop their skills. These initiatives help them do that, with modern equipment and full compliance with the law.”