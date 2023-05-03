'We will continue his legacy': Dubai's biking community mourns loss of beloved leader

The 49-year-old film producer and director passed away in a crash in Dubai on the morning of April 23, while riding alone

Wed 3 May 2023

Over 350 bikers drove for 100 kilometres on Sunday to honour Wissam Zebian, the founder of the region’s largest motorcycling club who died in a crash in Dubai in the morning of April 23. The Lebanese expat was riding alone.

The memorial ride started from a gas station in Hessa on Al Khail Road, and ended in Wissam’s favourite driving spot in Nazwa, Sharjah, passing the same location where Wissam met the accident.

Fondly called the Godfather, Zebian is survived by his wife Yara, mother Hiyam, brothers Rabih and Amir, and sister Angie.

A 49-year-old film producer and director, he founded HAWKS MC Global in 2015. The non-profit and non-political motorcycle club quickly grew to include chapters in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Poland.

Wissam’s sudden death has plunged the motorcycling community in gloom. HAWKS MC Global co-founder Najib Makarem described him as the driving force behind the club, whose dream was to unite riders around the world as a family.

"Wissam was not only a leader; he was also the driving force of the HAWKS-MC Family," Makarem told Khaleej Times. "I met him in 2012, and I was taken aback by his personality and how people loved him. Over the past 11 years, this friendship grew into a brotherhood. HAWKS-MC was always a dream for him – to reach the world, and have brothers and sisters everywhere. We will continue his dream and legacy and keep him proud of what we started together.”

After the club broke the news of Wissam’s death on social media, tributes poured in from friends and fellow riders. "What sad news," said Christian Corelli. "I remember riding with HAWKS. Wissam was a fantastic guy and knew all the UAE roads. May he rest in peace."

Andreas Tsangaris, an old friend and member of the biking community, said, "Wissam was not just a wonderful person but had the kindest heart. His home was always open for everyone; he was always there for any issues we had, [whether] personal or in the biking community.

He was not just a friend: he was a brother. His loss has been a traumatic experience for all of us. His work in the biking community will be always remembered globally. I'm sure his soul is out there riding with us. Wisso you are missed."

Fellow rider and realtor Zoheb H. from India praised Wissam as "one of the coolest bikers I've ever known."

Pictured: Wissam and Zoheb

“His passion for riding and his club were on a different level. He was always available to help out his club members, and pretty much anyone from the riding community. Whether it be to support them in their daily jobs or just casually inviting anyone to his place, Wisam always dealt with an open heart.

He’d bring along an additional truck with a recovery trailer for any bikes if they’d have a breakdown. He was known for coming up with the most scenic routes for the rides, and even organising breakfasts in the desert with his own bread maker, following Arabic traditions. Overall, he was one hell of a guy, with a personality that automatically attracted anyone that got to know him even a bit."

After the one-hour ride, the bikers gathered for breakfast and paid tribute to Wissam, posing for a picture in his honour. "We will continue his legacy and make him proud," said Makarem. “Wissam’s passing has been a great loss to the biking community, but his contributions will always be remembered.”

