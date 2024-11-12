'We the UAE 2031' awareness campaign launched as country looks to students' role in shaping nation's future

Photo: File

UAE authorities have launched a national educational awareness campaign to instil the values of the "We the UAE 2031" vision in future generations across all educational levels.

The campaign was launched by the Ministry of Education (Moe), in collaboration with the Prime Minister's Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs.

The campaign aims to raise students' awareness of the "We the UAE 2031" vision's role in shaping the nation's future by highlighting its four key pillars: Forward society, forward economy, forward diplomacy and forward ecosystem.

It also aims to instil principles of a cohesive society, diversified economy, international cooperation and innovation in students. Through a series of interactive discussions, creative projects, workshops, group work, volunteering initiatives and sessions for constructive dialogue, it fosters a sense of responsibility for the UAE's future.

The activities are designed to introduce students to the fundamental concepts behind the vision and its pillars. Through these activities, students can explore the importance of building a cohesive society that values education, healthcare, and cultural heritage, emphasising a diversified, innovative economy.

They also learn about the UAE's role in global cooperation, environmental conservation, and community service, engaging with diplomatic and environmental roles to deepen their understanding of diversity, inclusiveness, and entrepreneurship.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said, "The 'We the UAE 2031' awareness campaign, launched across all schools nationwide, marks a pivotal step in our mission to foster a deep understanding of the nation's aspirations among students, while empowering them to recognise their crucial role in realising these ambitions. We believe that this initiative will contribute to shaping a generation of visionary leaders and innovators, equipped to meet challenges and contribute to a sustainable, prosperous future for our nation."

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, noted that nurturing the new Emirati generation with the national values and goals of the vision is the UAE's greatest investment in its future. It also aligns with the government's commitment to realising the leadership's directives to strengthen community involvement in the nation's development.

He also mentioned that since its inception, the UAE has prioritised its people by fostering a cohesive society, building a pioneering economy, and developing an effective governance system. This focus aims to cultivate awareness in future generations, preparing them to champion sustainable development and prosperity for their country.

Huda AlHashimi, Deputy Minister for Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, noted that partnering with the Ministry of Education aims to enhance the new generation's awareness of the "We the UAE 2031" vision, a comprehensive strategy to sustain the UAE's leadership and excellence by fostering a spirit of teamwork.