'We take care of Dubai streets like we take care of our homes': Municipality workers take pride in cleanest city in world

Members of the team say that the hours, pay, accommodation are good, and the job has helped them secure their lives as well as those of their children

Supplied photos

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 3:49 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 4:00 PM

For Dubai Municipality workers, cleaning the streets of the city is a matter of pride and prestige. “We clean the streets like as if we are cleaning our homes,” says Mohammed Muzaffar, who has been working with the civic body for over 20 years. “When someone drives by the street, they should not see a single piece of waste. We take great pride in our work.”

Mohammed Muzaffar. Photo by Neeraj

He was one of the five municipality workers who spoke to Khaleej Times after Dubai was named the cleanest city in the world by the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan, according to the Global Power City Index, for the third year in a row.

Photo by Neeraj

As a token of appreciation for the achievement, Dawoud Aj Hajri, Director General of DM, honoured the waste management employees and cleaners in the department.

“The waste management department is like a family,” said Bangladeshi national Mohammed Haneef, a 22-year veteran with the municipality. “When new recruits come in, we show them the ropes of the job. When people go on vacation, we adjust our shifts and areas to cover them. We have got each other’s backs at all times."

Mohammed Haneef. Photo by Neeraj

Respectable lives

Working in shifts, the cleaners are on the job for a total of 7.5 hours a day. “The hours are very good,” said Shadaab, who has been in the job for a decade. “We get regular breaks for prayers and eating our meals. The pay is good and our accommodation is also very convenient.”

Shadaab. Photo by Neeraj

On their days off, they mostly like to lounge about their accommodation in Warsan. “There are sports facilities in our camp,” said Muzaffar. “We either play badminton or football. Sometimes we go out. Also, once a year we are given tickets to go back home with a month or more off. So we get to see our family often.”

According to Indian national Nanno Khan, who has been working for DM for over 11 years, the job has managed to secure him a respectable life. “My daughter is married and I have a good home,” he said. “My son is now trying to qualify for the army. I am truly grateful to the municipality and I always pray for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the opportunities he has given us in this city.”

Nanno Khan. Photo by Neeraj

No break

According to Saeed AbdulRahim Safar, Director of Waste Operations, the waste department team never takes a break. “We work 24/7,” he said. “Weekdays, weekends, public holidays, we are working across the city without taking a single moment of break. A lot goes into making sure the city remains as clean as you see it.”

Saeed AbdulRahim Safar. Photo by Neeraj

A total of 9,300 tonnes of waste is collected by the municipality every day. There are over 3,200 cleaners employed by the DM. “They are divided into 18 areas with each area having a set of cleaners and an inspector,” he said. “They are each given the tools to clean their allocated areas and towards the end of the shift, trucks collect the waste they have picked during their shifts.”

The teams are also divided into specialised units to clean beaches, waterways and highways. DM has over 700 waste trucks that clean around the city.

Ata-ur-Rahman. Photo by Neeraj

For Ata-ur-Rahman, who hails from Bangladesh, his favourite part of the job - and the biggest challenge - is the summer. “It gets very hot but we manage,” he said. “Our uniforms change during summer and our hours are reduced. We are provided with lots of water. Also, wherever we work, people around the city always give us water or something to drink. The city and its people are beautiful.”

ALSO READ: