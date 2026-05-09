'We love UAE’: Families, children light up Dubai streets during Spirit of the UAE Walk

Two-year-old Mohammed Azeem tightly held a small UAE flag as his father pushed his stroller through the streets of Dubai Silicon Oasis on Saturday evening.

Around him, hundreds of residents waved flags, sang the UAE national anthem and chanted “We love UAE” as glowing wristbands in red, green, white and black lit up the night.

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Families, children and elderly residents were among nearly 1,000 people who took part in the event held at Dubai Digital Park.

The atmosphere felt festive from the moment participants gathered at the Walk Village near the lake area in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The walk began around 7pm, and the crowd moved through the roads of the neighbourhood, carrying large UAE flags and illuminated LED wristbands that glowed brightly in national colours.

Some participants sang patriotic songs with family and friends and elderly residents walked alongside their grandchildren, while some parents pushed strollers during the event.

“It is beautiful to see children grow up experiencing this kind of unity and happiness,” said Rohan Mehta, an Indian resident who attended the walk with his wife and young daughter.

“The UAE has given us safety, opportunities and a sense of belonging. Events like this make you feel connected to the country and the people around you.”

Abdel Hai, an Egyptian expat and a resident of Silicon Oasis, said the atmosphere felt emotional. “You can see people from so many nationalities walking together with smiles, flags and lights for the country we call second home,” said Abdel Hai.

“My children were excited the entire evening. They loved the glowing wristbands and the energy around them.”

Organisers said the event was aimed at bringing communities together and celebrating the spirit of unity in the UAE through a family-friendly fitness and wellness activity.

Danil Bornventure, event director of the Spirit of the UAE Walk, said the event was designed to create a strong sense of community among residents.

“It was wonderful to see families, children and elderly residents all walking together carrying UAE flags,” he said.

“The UAE is home to people from all over the world, and tonight’s walk was about celebrating that unity and community spirit.”