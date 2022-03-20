'We are proud of your sacrifices': Sheikha Fatima honours Emirati mothers on Mother’s Day

"I have always believed that mothers are the backbone of nations," Sheikha Fatima said.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the Mother of the Nation has paid to tribute to Emirati mothers, mothers of martyrs and all mothers around the world.

In a statement, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, expressed her pride in the valuable contributions of mothers.

She also lauded their tireless giving and sacrifices for the sake of their families and children.

“I have always believed that mothers are the backbone of nations. Inside every mother is a nation full of love and authenticity. She is an oasis of creativity, innovation and endless giving which she transforms to her children. We see these qualities in our loyal sons and daughters, who follow the guidance of our wise leadership and aspire for our country to be at the forefront of a better and brighter future,” Sheikha Fatima said ahead of the day.

“On the occasion of Mother’s Day, I would like to congratulate Emirati mothers, mothers of martyrs and all mothers around the world. We are proud of your dedication and sacrifices, which embed love, hope and humanity across the globe,” she added.