'We are all college kids again': Indian expat in Dubai over 60 flies his old classmates to UAE for reunion

Jameel Abdul Latheef has flown people in from countries all over the world, including India, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 6:00 AM

A sexagenarian has flown over 30 people, including his college classmates and their families, from all over the world to Dubai for a reunion. Jameel Abdul Latheef got all his classmates from the 1981 Bachelor of Commerce batch of Farook College in India to come to Dubai for a one-week long reunion that he hopes to make memorable for them.

“For this one week, we are all college kids again,” said Jameel. “Many of my classmates have got their families staying with relatives while they themselves are staying together with their classmates. We have been transported back to our golden college days.”

Established in 1948, Farook College is one of the oldest universities in the southern Indian state of Kerala and remains the state’s biggest residential post-graduate institution. One of the most significant features of the college is the Raja gate, which is the royal entrance of the college. The trip of the 81 batch has been named ‘Raja Gate to Burj Khalifa’.

Trip of a lifetime

For many of those who came, this is a trip of a lifetime. Gopal, who arrived from Kerala, said that he had come on journey against the advice of his extended family. “My daughter is getting married on May 21,” he said. “I will return home only on May 16. I know it is a risk to travel at this important juncture, but I couldn’t miss this trip. So I arranged everything beforehand. When I go back, it will be a whirlwind of activity.”

The group which has come from India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other locations landed on Monday and have a packed week of events and activities. “I planned it in such a way that they would get an experience of UAE as well as be able to spend time with their friends,” said Jameel. “The first two days were all about the meeting with each other as well as other former students of Farook college. We have a very active Farook College Old Students Association (FOSA).”

The remaining days will be utilized to travel around the country. “On Thursday, the group went to the northern emirates for a full day trip,” said Jameel. “On Friday, they will visit Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. On Saturday we are looking to go to Bluewater Island. We want to cover everything.”

Bonding

According to Jameel, the deep bond of the group stems from being together in a residential college. “We were together with each other through thick and thin,” he said. “During the day we would be studying and fighting against each other over politics but at night, we would be back at our hostel where we would share everything with each other. This created the bond of a lifetime. Our families are also very connected. Our children know each other.”

This is not the first time that the group has gotten together. “Even while in college, we would always spend time in each other’s homes,” he said. “Sometimes the homes wouldn’t have enough to feed all of us but we that was never an issue. We would manage with whatever was available. Just being together was good enough for us.”

In 2022, the group had an alumni meeting at the college. “We were 60 people in 1981 BCom batch,” he said. “Four or five of them unfortunately passed away due to accidents and illnesses. About 50 of them made it to the reunion last year. I have kept in touch with my closest friends over the years but it was good to reconnect with several others.”

Since then, the group maintains an active Whatsapp group as well and chat with each other on a daily basis. “People get busy and are sucked into all kinds of life problems,” said Jameel. “It is the same for me. But one phonecall with any of my friends and all my worries disappeared. I feel calm again. They are my lifeline.”

