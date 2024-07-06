UAE summer: Free health checks, gifts for workers in new campaign

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations
As temperatures soar, crossing 50℃ in the last week of June, residents who work outside are battling extreme heat.
As part of an initiative to educate workers about the dangers of heat exhaustion, meals, gifts, sanitary tools, water and juice were distributed to around 600 workers in the Hamriya area in Sharjah.
Medical examinations were also conducted for these workers by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority - Sharjah Centre. The initiative will continue until the end of July in all regions of the emirate.
Meanwhile, the Dubai Centre of ERC implemented a 'health day' in workers accommodation, in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority and Noor Dubai Foundation.
During the health day, these workers also underwent medical examinations, along with receiving gifts of appreciation for their efforts.
To mitigate the effects of summer, UAE has implemented a midday break, which prohibits work under direct sunlight and in open-air areas across the UAE between 12.30pm and 3.00pm. The policy is in place from June 15 till September 15.
Companies who do not comply with the midday break will be fined Dh5,000 for each employee, with penalties reaching up to Dh50,000 if several employees are working during the break.
With this year's heat wave expected to break records, the UAE has implemented several initiatives that aim to help workers. These include distributing free ice cream and juices, providing air-conditioned rest stations, along with the mandatory mid-day break.
