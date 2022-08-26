Watch: Women are the soul and spirit of UAE, says Sheikh Mohammed

Speed is the top priority for today’s generation, warns Head of Freshworks
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a special message to women ahead of Emirati Women's Day, which will be celebrated on August 28.
The Dubai Ruler said that 85% of the staff in his office are women.
“About 70% of the graduates are women. Women in the UAE are dedicated to education and knowledge,” he wrote in his social media post.
According to him, women are the soul and spirit of the country. “We have high hopes for them. They have a bright future ahead," he added.
The UAE marks Emirati Women's Day in recognition of the contribution of the nation's women, and their role in the development and advancement of the country.
